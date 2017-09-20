Fashion Header image article main how to wear your jeans every day without getting bored

| by Zeina Tawfik

How to Wear Your Jeans Every Day, Without Getting Bored!

When I tell you that you can wear your jeans with just about anything, I'm not really exaggerating, because you actually can! However, when you wear your jeans every day, you can get bored, so I gathered up some outfit ideas to help you style your favorite jeans in a different way. Just scroll down to see how to wear your jeans for day and night.

1. T-shirt + Jeans

2. T-shirt + Blazer + Jeans

3. T-shirt + Leather Jacket + Jeans

4. T-shirt + Duster Coat + Jeans

5. Girly Top + Jeans

 

6. Frilly Top + Jeans

7. Tunic Dress + Jeans

8. Pajama Top + Jeans

9. Sexy Top + Blazer + Jeans

10. Wrap Kimono + Tube Top + Jeans

11. Shirt + Corset + Jeans

12. Denim Jacket + Jeans

