Plaid Blazers Are Your #1 Fashion Trend This Fall, and This Is Why!

Plaid blazers and blazer dresses are the number one fashion trend for Fall 2017! They're not only practical, but they're also so chic. And like I said before, fashion bloggers took out their blazers out of the office, and styled them in the most creative ways you can think of.

New York Fashion Week that's currently happening is always a good opportunity to check out the hottest street style trends, because it's when fashion bloggers and editors wear the most trendy outfits. So, if you like plaid blazers, scroll down to see how the top fashion girls wore them.