Fashion Header image fustany fashion style ideas different ways to wear blazers main image 1

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

Take Your Blazers Out of the Office, and Wear Them Like These Six Women!

Blazers are not only meant for the offices, these jackets have got a lot to offer to your wardrobe if you just give them a chance. Blazers can be a great addition to any outfit if you wear the right cut on the right type of clothes, so let's see how you can upgrade the way you wear blazers with these six styling tips. 

1. Throw a blazer over your shoulders to make any casual outfit look sophisticated!

2. Just left the beach and going for dinner? Wear a long blazer over denim shorts and sandals, and a cool summer look is guaranteed. 

3. When the weather gets a little bit chilly, but not too cold to wear several layers, button your blazer. and stand out wearing this cool but chic look.

4. Graphic shirts are fun, so throwing a blazer on them is a great mix and match between formal and casual wear.

5. Wearing pleated skirts and long blazers is such a chic twist to formal wear, so don't be afraid to try out this combination when you're getting ready for your next meeting!

6. Matching skirts and blazers is not a new outfit idea, but rather a forgotten one, but it's totally worth the comeback!

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.



Upgrade the Way You Wear Blazers with These Six Styling Tips!

Blazers Street Style

Blazers Street Style
Upgrade the Way You Wear Blazers with These Six Styling Tips!

Blazers Street Style

Blazers Street Style
Upgrade the Way You Wear Blazers with These Six Styling Tips!

Blazers Street Style

Blazers Street Style
Upgrade the Way You Wear Blazers with These Six Styling Tips!

Blazers Street Style

Blazers Street Style
Upgrade the Way You Wear Blazers with These Six Styling Tips!

Blazers Street Style

Blazers Street Style
Upgrade the Way You Wear Blazers with These Six Styling Tips!

Blazers Street Style

Blazers Street Style

Tags: Fashion  Fashion 2017  Fashion tips  Blazers  Style ideas  Style  Style 101  Formal fashion  Business casual  Casual  Dressy casual  Summer fashion  Winter fashion 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑