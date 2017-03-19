The #1 Style Tip You Should Know to Wear Leopard Print the Right Way

Fact: Leopard print could be tricky to style. On the bright side, you can easily decode the right way to wear leopard print!

There's no deny that leopard print is a timeless animal print loved by many women, but to pull it off, you just need to follow a simple style rule: Only choose one leopard item in your outfit! That way, the leopard print won't overpower your look.

Ready to wear leopard print the right way? Keep scrolling to see 16 photos that will show you how to wear leopard.