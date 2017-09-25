What to Wear When It's Hot in the Morning, but Kind of Chilly at Night

The transitional phase from the hot summer days, to only hot in the morning but kind of chilly at night is very confusing for many women. Especially, if you're spending the whole day out, you'll be stuck with one outfit that should help you endure the morning heat, and at the same time keep you warm during the night breeze. So, to help you go through this transitional weather, I gathered a few outfit ideas that you might find useful! 1. A long sleeve shirt paired with a loose fit undershirt, and ankle boots. Instagram: @fashionedchicstyling 2. A cool summer outfit paired with a light-weight summer coat.

Instagram: @happliygrey

3. Velvet tops under a chic lace cardigan.

Instagram: @styleisnecessity

4. Denim jackets are the easiest and coolest choice during the transitional weather.

Instagram: @xeniaoverdose

5. A long sleeve but short dress, paired with ankle boots, and a chic winter beret!

Instagram: @rocio0sorno



