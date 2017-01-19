Your Street Style Guide to Wear Hoodies in a Chic Way

Fashion is all about mixing and matching pieces together, and in the past few years, we learned that in order to look chic you don’t have to buy new clothes, you just need style. For example hoodies, they are so cozy during wintertime, but they're perceived as lazy outfit day. But the truth is, even hoodies can look chic, if you wear them in a certain way. There are no rules actually, just use your sense of fashion while you match your hoodie with a chic piece.

The next 15 photos are a street style guide to show you how to wear hoodies in a chic way. Some street style stars styled their hoodies with skirts, while some others styled them with over-the-knee boots, and apparently models like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid loved styling them under denim jackets.

Take a look at the following photos, and then check your closet to see how you can put a stylish outfit together with a hoodie.