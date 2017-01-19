Fashion Header image fustany fashion style ideas how to wear hoodies in a sylish way 14 main image1

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

Your Street Style Guide to Wear Hoodies in a Chic Way

Fashion is all about mixing and matching pieces together, and in the past few years, we learned that in order to look chic you don’t have to buy new clothes, you just need style. For example hoodies, they are so cozy during wintertime, but they're perceived as lazy outfit day. But the truth is, even hoodies can look chic, if you wear them in a certain way. There are no rules actually, just use your sense of fashion while you match your hoodie with a chic piece.

The next 15 photos are a street style guide to show you how to wear hoodies in a chic way. Some street style stars styled their hoodies with skirts, while some others styled them with over-the-knee boots, and apparently models like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid loved styling them under denim jackets

Take a look at the following photos, and then check your closet to see how you can put a stylish outfit together with a hoodie. 

Looking for more outfit inspirations? Check out our Style Ideas section here.

Don't Leave Just Yet!

20 Photos to Prove That You Can Wear Cute Outfits with Leggings

12 Outfit Ideas to Stay Warm and Stylish When Wearing Puffer Jackets

25 Ways to Wear Your Black Leather Jacket Like Never Before 



Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style
Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style
Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style
Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style
Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style
Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style
Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style
Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style
Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style
Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style
Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style
Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style
Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style
Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style
Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style

Hoodies Street Style

Tags: Fashion  Fashion 2017  Winter fashion 2017  Street style  Street style fashion  Latest fashion trends  Winter fashion  Cute outfit ideas  Daily outfit ideas  Outfit ideas  Outfits  Athleisure 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑