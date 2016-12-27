You’ll find the latest in fashion, beauty & lifestyle when liking us on Facebook




| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

10 Pregnant Celebrities Who Are Due in 2017!

The year 2016 is almost ending, and some celebrities already got pregnant and gave birth, like Blake lively and Emily Blunt! But some others will be due to deliver in 2017. So let’s see who are the celebrities due in 2017!

Some of the celebrities who are due in 2017 have inspiring stories behind their pregnancy, like Janet Jackson. Janet Jackson is having her first baby at the age of 50; a story that is very empowering for many women, telling them that they can do whatever they want at whichever age they are!

1. Amanda Seyfried

photo fustany-fashion-stylish mamas-celebrities due in 2017-amanda seyfried_zpsxt8abcjt.jpg


2. Ciara

photo fustany-fashion-stylish mamas-celebrities due in 2017-Ciara_zpsbat7laou.jpg

3. Geri Halliwell

photo fustany-fashion-stylish mamas-celebrities due in 2017-Geri Halliwell_zpseqsfrrza.jpg


4. Irina Shayk

photo fustany-fashion-stylish mamas-celebrities due in 2017-irina shayk_zps6ytci6lv.jpg

5. Janet Jackson

photo fustany-fashion-stylish mamas-celebrities due in 2017-janet jackson_zpspzhijw5r.jpg

6. Katherine Heigl

photo fustany-fashion-stylish mamas-celebrities due in 2017-katherine heigl_zpsp9dkobrt.jpg

7. Marion Cottillard

photo fustany-fashion-stylish mamas-celebrities due in 2017-marion cottillard_zps0qll9pbg.jpg


8. Mona Zaki

photo fustany-fashion-stylish mamas-celebrities due in 2017-mona zaki_zpskaxlbhxd.jpg

9. Natalie Portman

photo fustany-fashion-stylish mamas-celebrities due in 2017-natalie portman_zpsnddyvqb1.jpg

10. Pink

photo fustany-fashion-stylish mamas-celebrities due in 2017_zpsavrtfwvq.jpg

Being a mum is a full-time job, so you might as well do it in style! Read more from our Stylish Mamas section here.

