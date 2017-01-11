15 Outfit Ideas to Wear Short Maternity Dresses and Over-the-Knee Boots

Dear mamas-to-be, these 15 outfit ideas to wear short maternity dresses and over-the-knee boots will make you love your pregnancy style. This trend is so cute and so stylish, I know that body-con maternity dresses have been taking over lately, but believe me; this winter is all about over-the-knee boots and short dresses. Short over sized dresses and coats styled with over-the-knee boots will give you a nice silhouette and a cozy feeling, and being comfortable is every pregnant woman’s priority. To prove my point, scroll down and check out 15 outfit ideas to wear short maternity dresses and over-the-knee boots!