15 Stylish Pregnancy Looks by Fashion Blogger Paola Alberdi to Inspire Mums-to-Be

Are you looking for someone to help you with your pregnancy style? Paola Alberdi (aka @BlankItinerary) is a Spanish/Mexican fashion blogger with a beautiful bohemian style. She is currently expecting, and she can totally help you to upgrade your pregnancy style.

Paola's pregnancy style is very simple and easy to copy! Looking at her Instagram photos, you can tell that she’s not a big fan of body-con dresses during pregnancy. Instead, she wears a lot of bohemian dresses, and when she wears jeans, she makes sure that the top is wide enough so she can feel comfortable. Her pregnancy style is also so suitable to survive a summer pregnancy in a chic way.

Scroll down to see 15 pregnancy looks by fashion blogger Paola Alberdi that will make your maternity style very trendy.