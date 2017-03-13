Amel Bouchoucha's Pregnancy Style Is Just Super Chic!

Ever since Amel Bouchoucha announced her pregnancy, she's been flaunting her growing baby bump, wearing edgy yet chic maternity looks. Amel Bouchoucha's pregnancy outfits prove that maternity dressing can really be fun, and that you can still hold on to your signature style. The Algerian star has been sharing her pregnancy style through her Instagram account @AmelBouchoucha, and I've picked a few looks to inspire all mums-to-be. So, click through to get a peek at Amel Bouchoucha's best pregnancy outfits.