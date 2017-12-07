Carmen Soliman's Maternity Style Is As Cute As She Is, and It Will Inspire Young Mamas!

Since she won Arab Idol in 2012, Carmen Soliman has been known not only for her amazing voice, but also for her very cute and young flair. And since she made the sweetest pregnancy announcement on her Instagram last August, we've been waiting impatiently to see how she'll dress her baby bump.

Carmen Soliman doesn't post a lot of pictures, but the ones we got from her Instagram are enough to inspire young mamas to know how to dress for formal events. So, without any further explanation, scroll down and check out Carmen's very chic pregnancy style.