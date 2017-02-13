Fashion Header image fustany fashion stylish mamas pregnant celebrities in 2017 beyonce main image

| by The Fustany Team

Four of Your Favorite Celebrities Just Announced Their Pregnancy!

It all started when Beyonce posted a photo on her Instagram account about a week ago to announce her twin pregnancy, and since then the celebrity pregnancy news have been flying everywhere! Now four of your favorite celebrities just announced that they're pregnant, and here they are...

1. Beyonce and Jay Z 

Beyonce did a special photo-shoot to announce that she’s been blessed with two babies, and not only one. She also appeared at the Grammy Awards last night in many different outfits flaunting her bump, and here’s a picture of the red sequin dress she wore to receive her awards!


2. Amal Clooney and George Clooney 

And then there was the other pregnancy news that many people were waiting for! Amal and George Clooney announced that they’re also having twins. Amal Clooney is already one of our favorite street style stars, we can't wait to see how she'll style her baby bump like a stylish mom-to-be.


3. Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman

About a month ago, The Hills star Lauren Conrad announced that she’s pregnant, now her friend and co-star Whitney-Eve Port revealed that she’s pregnant in the cutest Instagram picture.


4. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

Last but definitely not least, the beautiful Victoria’s Secret model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley announced that she’s expecting a baby with Jason Statham. She revealed the news with an Instagram post, while wearing a bikini on the beach.

