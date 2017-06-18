Short maternity dresses are a great staple for your summer wardrobe! This season, take your baby bump to a new style height with short maternity dresses. So, you're wondering how to wear short maternity dresses?

Don't you worry, because short maternity dresses are so versatile, and you can style them in so many ways. Here are some examples inspired by some of our favorite maternity street style snaps.

You could pair your short maternity dresses with your favorite jacket, or denim vest. You could also wear a denim shirt as a cover-up, to add some warmth on a chilly summer night. Another maternity style tip, is to embrace prints. Pick short maternity dresses that are printed, for example polka dots or floral prints. They'll surely add a lot of style to your baby bump!

Nail your maternity style and check out these ideas to wear short maternity dresses.

