Mina Roe: A Dubai-Based Chic Maternity Brand Who Dressed Beyoncé!

During Easter 2017, Beyoncé wore a beautiful off-shoulder white dress to a family gathering, and you won’t believe where it was from. The white dress Beyoncé wore is by Mina Roe, a Dubai-based brand for maternity wear.

Mina Roe’s outfits are all made in Dubai; their goal is to create beautiful clothes for pregnant women with high quality, that are also comfortable enough to compete with non-pregnant garments. Mina Roe is also amazing for another reason, for every order you make, they donate a small amount to provide prenatal vitamins to other women in villages who can’t afford it themselves.

So scroll down, and see the beautiful dress Beyoncé wore to her family gathering, and other beautiful pieces I found at Mina Roe for stylish mums-to-be.