Rita Dahdah Shows You How Maternity Style Can Be So Cool!

One of my favorite Lebanese street style stars, Rita Dahdah, is currently expecting her first baby, and she's been rocking comfortably casual yet totally stylish maternity looks! If you like effortless cool outfits, then you should scroll down and see Rita Dahdah's maternity looks to be inspired and get through your pregnancy period in a fashionable manner.

Need a few tips to nail Rita Dahdah's pregnancy style? Well, you'd be surprised to know that you don't have to shop in the maternity section, you can just get whatever item you like and size up. Also, bodycon dresses can be your best friend. So, invest in a couple of dresses, and you can then dress them up or down as you wish. I would also advise you to avoid wearing high heels as much as possible; comfort comes first!

Now browse through some of Rita Dahdah's maternity looks, and get ready to have a stylish baby bump.

Photo Credits: Instagram: @riri_dada