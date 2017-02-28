February 28, 2017 | by Zeina Tawfik
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Officially Has the Sexiest Pregnancy Style!
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently announced that she's expecting her first baby, however, I can already tell that she will have a sexy pregnancy style!
Well, first of all, she announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post where she posed wearing a bikini baring her baby bump. And this was just the start... Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's sexy pregnancy style was highly noticable as she made her way to the Oscars 2017 Vanity Fair after party, wearing a custom-made Atelier Versace dress.
With a couple more months to go, expect to see lots of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's sexy pregnancy style. For now, scroll down and see her Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's latest maternity looks.
