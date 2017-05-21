Six Egyptian Brands That Have the Cutest Outfits for Your Little Girl

Lately, many Egyptian fashion designers have flourished; they've been making beautiful designs for women, and even men. But did you know that there are Egyptian brands that design outfits for little girls? Well, they're just so cute, and through them, you can totally guarantee that your little girl will be dressed in a unique outfit! Here's a list that includes six Egyptian kids-wear brands, for your little girl.



1. Baby Boo.

Baby Boo. is an Egyptian brand that makes clothes for women and kids too. Their designs for little girls are so stylish, think off-the-shoulder tops and ruffled dresses!

2. Flamingo Rose

Flamingo Rose is all about free spirits and bohemian style! Just take a look at their latest Summer 2017 collection, which features a hip squad of adorable little girls.

3. La La Kids

La La Kids is another bohemian brand for you little one, it's very colorful and just so cute!

4. Rebel Republic

Looking for ruffles, pompoms and gypsy girl clothes? Then Rebel Republic is what you are looking for. Also, they just released their own nail polish collection and moisturizing flavored lip balms.

5. Sugar Chili's

Sugar Chilis are as sweet as they sound, they got the perfect outfits for your baby girl!

6. Trunkles

If you're looking for super comfy and trendy outfits for your little girl, then Trunkles got you covered!