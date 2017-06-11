June 11, 2017 | by Zeinab El-Fiqi
The Best of Dana Wolley's Chic Pregnancy Style to Inspire You
Being pregnant in such a hot weather is not easy, but Dana Wolley has found the perfect pregnancy style to survive summer in a chic but comfortable
way.
Dana Wolley’s pregnancy style is in fact very simple yet elegant; the fashionable young lady has chosen to flatter her growing baby bump with maternity dresses and flowing ensembles. She even dressed up in an oriential-inspired kaftan for a very stylish Ramadan maternity look!
So let me stop talking now, I'll give you the chance to scroll down and see Dana Wolley’s chic pregnancy style.
Photo Credits: Instagram: @doooonie
