| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

This Fashion Blogger Is 9 Months Pregnant, and Has the Chicest Winter Maternity Style!

Being pregnant is definitely one of God's greatest blessings, but by the beginning of the third trimester, women become heavier, and the only thing they can think about is 'when are they going to get that baby out?' Yet, this fashion blogger, named Laura Wills, will get your mind off of the heaviness and pain, and will motivate you to make the last couple of pregnancy months as chic as ever!

Laura Wills' winter maternity style consists of a few items that really work amazingly for her. She likes to wear skirts; long tube ones, and others that are short and flared. She's also a big fan of over-the-knee boots, which we mentioned before that they are so cute during pregnancy.     

Scroll down to see Laura Wills' very chic winter pregnancy style, and see which of her looks can inspire you.

Instagram: @thefashionbugblog

