You Really Need to See How This Kid Blogger Gets Dressed Every Day!

Having a little girl is like having a "mini-me," you dress her up in twinning outfits, you get her the cutest headpieces, and you even buy her sunglasses that match her looks.

If you want to dress your little girl in the cutest outfits ever, then you should check out Elle's style! Elle is a kid's fashion blogger, her mom Linda picks her the most adorable outfits! So, here are some kid's fashion tips that we learned from Elle.

1. Denim shorts are far boring when matched with the right white shirt, pig-tails, cross bag and the cutest espadrilles. Did you notice how her mom rolled up her sleeves? Cool outfit.





2. Do you own a denim skirt? Then your little girl should own one too! I love this funky look, and how they mixed and matched very girly pieces, like the skirt and the hair bow, with boys' stuff, like the dinosaurs shirt and the dinosaur toy, adorable! Mirror sunglasses are a plus.





3. Now this pink dress look is perfect. How her mom matched the dress with a massive flower and pink shoes is so stylish. And as for the denim jackets, we all know that kids won't stand having something that will restrain them from playing, but they'll need it when it gets colder later in the day!





4. I love green, and I love this very simple yet very chic outfit Linda dressed Elle in. The bandanna just elevated this whole look to a whole new level of cool! The proof that accessories are everything.





5. Play-suits are fun, but this one is so girly and chic. The ruffles gave a fun twist to it too, and as for the hair bow, it's everything!

Photo Credits: Instagram @babyellestyle