Fashion Header image jeans trends

| by Heba Abohemed

10 Trendy Pairs of Jeans You Need to Try in 2017

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

It's amazing how many jeans cuts and designs are now available in almost every brand that produces denim. The jeans are no longer considered as a piece for running errands or attending a soccer game. You can attend an event; dine out with your friends or even go on a date wearing a very cool and feminine pair of jeans.

These 10 trendy pairs of jeans will make 2017 a very fashionable year for you, some of the designs are even easy to make at home. So let’s see what are they?

1. Fringed hem jeans


2. Embellished jeans

Fustany fashion trends top jeans trends in 2017 embelished jeans

3. Embroidered jeans

Fustany fashion trends top jeans trends in 2017 embroidered jeans

4. Distressed jeans

Fustany fashion trends top jeans trends in 2017 distressed jeans

5. Giant rip jeans


6. Two-tone jeans

Fustany fashion trends top jeans trends in 2017 highwaist jeans

7. Flared jeans

8. Cropped flared jeans

9. Mom jeans


10. Uneven hem jeans

Life is too short to wear boring clothes! Stay up to date with our Trends section here.

Have You Read These?

Your Ultimate Guide to the Top Women's Swimwear Trends for 2017

35 Pieces You'll Want to Buy from Zara's Spring Summer 2017

12 Fashion Trends That Will Be Big in 2017




Tags: Fashion  Fashion 2017  Latest fashion trends  Distressed jeans  Flared jeans  Fringe hem jeans  Jeans  Mom jeans  Style  Style 101  Style ideas  Street style  Street style fashion  Denim  Denim fashion 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑