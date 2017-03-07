10 Trendy Pairs of Jeans You Need to Try in 2017

It's amazing how many jeans cuts and designs are now available in almost every brand that produces denim. The jeans are no longer considered as a piece for running errands or attending a soccer game. You can attend an event; dine out with your friends or even go on a date wearing a very cool and feminine pair of jeans.

These 10 trendy pairs of jeans will make 2017 a very fashionable year for you, some of the designs are even easy to make at home. So let’s see what are they?

1. Fringed hem jeans





2. Embellished jeans





3. Embroidered jeans





4. Distressed jeans





5. Giant rip jeans





6. Two-tone jeans





7. Flared jeans

8. Cropped flared jeans

9. Mom jeans





10. Uneven hem jeans