11 Brands in Egypt That Will Provide You with the Prettiest Swimsuits this Summer

Yes, there are 11 places you can buy very pretty swimsuits, bikinis and even burkinis here in Egypt. So there's no need to make online shopping anymore because, first it will take a long time to get to you from another country, and second you won't be able to try it on and the fit may not be perfect, and now you'll be stuck with it! So instead, check out these 11 brands where you can buy swimsuits, bikinis and burkinis as you like.

1. Blonde Label

Egyptian brands realized that we have shortage in swimsuits so they started making very cool and pretty swimwear! Check out Blonde Label swimwear designs on their Instagram account @blondelabel.official.





2. Debenhams

Debenhams is well known to be the ultimate shopping destination, you enter one shop and you can buy anything you want, from evening dresses to lingerie and swimwear. And this Mathew Williamson swimsuit is the perfect example of what you can find there.





3. H&M

You can find this gorgeous one piece swimsuit among H&M's newest collection for summer 2017!





4. Kerrat

Kerrat is another Egyptian label making clothes for both men and women, and one of the few that makes beautiful swimsuits too. Check out their designs on their Instagram account @kerrat_





5. La Vie en Rose

La Vie en Rose is one of the best destinations to get luxurious lingerie, but they also have a wide range of very beautiful swimwear.





6. Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer is one of the few brands in Egypt that you can find beautiful hijab swimsuits 'burkinis', besides its beautiful swimsuits and bikinis.





7. Oysho

If you're looking for sexy and unique swimsuits then head straight to Oysho and you'll find everything you need there.





8. Pop Up Shop

Head to downtown New Cairo or Skeikh Zayed and find some of the prettiest swimsuits this summer at Pop Up Shop and thank us later!





9. Saya

One more Egyptian brand that's making trendy swimwear for women is Saya. Check out their Instagram account to see their beautiful designs @sayaswimwear.





10. Pink by Victoria’s Secret

Victoria's Secret might have stopped making swimsuits, but Pink is still providing you with even prettier swimwear designs.





11. Women’s Secret

The well known lingerie brand also makes very trendy and feminine swimsuits, for example this one piece floral swimsuit, so pretty!