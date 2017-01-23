Every year, people start wondering which fashion trends will
be in and out, and 2017 is full of beautiful and feminine fashion trends, that made a major comeback from the 70's and 80's. These 2017 fashion trends will up your personal
style game. In addition to that, there are some trends that were loved in 2016, that will continue being a hit in 2017. So let’s see what are the 12 fashion trends that will be big in 2017?
1. Striped outfits trend
is still in and rocking.
2. The artistic prints trend is back from the 70’s and 80’s, and it's so pretty.
3.The athleisure trend is still going strong in 2017.
4. The color pink will be seen everywhere in 2017, it’s the
color of the year apparently.
5. Floral prints are not going anywhere; this feminine trend
is staying in 2017.
6. Frilled outfits are another trend that’s staying in 2017,
everyone just loves it.
7. Every celebrity and street style star have been rocking vintage
graphic t-shirts last year, they’ll be a big hit in 2017 too.
8. Say bye to low rise; high-waist pants dominated 2016 and
are dominating 2017.
9. Sneakers are so practical and pretty on dressy outfits,
that’s why they’re staying in 2017.
10. Mules were a hit last year, and people can’t get enough
of them, they’re staying in 2017.
11. Mini bags are adorable; you’ll see street style stars
rocking them all the time.
12. Last year, statement earring made a huge comeback, and
they’re also staying for 2017.
12 Fashion Trends That Will be Big in 2017
About the Author
Zeinab El-Fiqi
Since she was a little girl, Zeinab El-Fiqi enjoyed listening to music while she sat down on the floor to write short stories. She always found writing a way to express herself. Growing up, she always had passion for fashion, as she played dress up and pretended there's a runway in her room. She studied Marketing and Management, which helped her make a balance between business and love for arts. Though she never wanted to study fashion, she enjoys writing about it and getting every insight on it. Zeinab enjoys the little things in life; a cup of coffee and good music can make her day, and a walk in the park with her favorite songs on can turn a bad mood into a happy mood. You can reach her on zeinab@fustany.com