13 Must-Have Pieces for a Trendy Summer Holiday

Summer 2017 is full of fun and practical fashion trends, and if you're planning your outfit combinations for your next summer holiday, then you came to the right place. So, here you go, the 13 must-have pieces for your summer holiday!

1. Retro one piece swimsuits and bikinis, which are one of the top trending swimsuit styles in Summer 2017.





2. Slides are so practical in the summer, they can pass for a beach look, and even a relaxing night by the beach!





3. Wrap dresses are also very cute for a beach look!





4. You better go buy a basket bag, because they're not only trendy, they're very cute too!





5. For edgy and daring women, wrap tops are exactly what you need for a sexy beach look this year!





6. You'll also need high-waisted, wide legged pants. You can style your striped pants just like Alessandra Ambrosio in the picture below.





7. Straw hats never really went of style, but customized straw hats are new, cute, and a must-have this summer.





8. For summer night outings, you can wear flat mules, they're so comfy and chic.





9. Crop tops over high-waisted skirts are so cute for the beach.





10. Don't forget to buy a bohemian swimsuit cover-up too!





11. Looking for a fun outfit? Then you should get a play-suit.





12. What's a summer look without the perfect shades? Round sunglasses are the it ones this summer!





13. Sandals with long straps and pompoms are so cute for a beach look.