| by Zeina Tawfik

15 Whimsical Dresses You Must See from Dior's Haute Couture Spring 2017 Show

Dior's Haute Couture Spring 2017 show just ended, and as I was watching the live stream, I couldn't help but notice the beautiful dresses. The models at Dior's Haute Couture Spring 2017 show looked like they were walking in an enchanted forest, and that's why everything, including all dresses, looked so whimsical.

The lineup was truly magical, and Dior's Haute Couture Spring 2017 included beaded dresses, pleated dresses and even ruffled dresses. One thing that I'm sure of, is that we'll be seeing a couple of these Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017 dresses at the upcoming Oscars 2017.

Now scroll down, and don't miss to see the best dresses from Dior's Haute Couture Spring 2017 show.

Photo Credits: Now Fashion

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017
Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017
Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017
Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017
Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017
Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017
Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017
Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017
Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017
Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017
Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017
Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017
Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017
Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017
Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

Dior Haute Couture Spring 2017

