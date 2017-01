50 Beautiful Looks from Ralph & Russo's Haute Couture Spring 2017 Collection

Ralph & Russo’s design house never fails to amaze us with their beautiful creations, and this Spring 2017 haute couture collection was no exception!

Ralph & Russo’s Haute Couture Spring 2017 color palette was all about pastels, in addition to some striking colors like red, navy blue and emerald green. You can see that the color baby blue took over the collection, but as for the designs, Ralph & Russo didn’t hold back when it came to creativity and diversity. You can see Va-Va Voom dresses and you can see very elegant and simple silhouettes.

You have to see the collection to believe us when we say that Ralph & Russo nailed the feminine look in the best way ever! So scroll down and see for yourself.