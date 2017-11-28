Because You Need to Feel Sexy in Winter Too, Here Are the Top Lingerie Trends to Try!

During winter, it gets so tempting to stay cozy and wear your pajamas all day every day. The struggle is real, we know! However, we decided to share with you the top Winter 2018 lingerie trends for those days/nights you want to heat things up and wear something that's a little extra sexy. If that's not the case, then it also doesn't hurt to wear a flirtatious bra beneath all these winter layers, even if no one sees it, you'll surely feel more sexy on those cold breezy days. Trust us!

Now scroll down, and see the top Winter 2017 lingerie trends to start shopping already.



1. Ruffles & Frills

From left to right: For love & lemons, Oysho, New Look



2. Lush Velvets

From left to right: Wolf & Whistle, Victoria's Secret, Agent Provocateur



3. Shiny & Metallic

From left to right: Victoria's Secret, Ann Summers, Agent Provocateur



4. The Sexy Bondage

From left to right: Bordelle, Bluebella, ASOS



5. Embellishments

From left to right: For love & lemons, Agent Provocateur, Oysho



6. Bright Reds





From left to right: Agent Provocateur, Wolf & Whistle, Victoria's Secret