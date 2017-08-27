Eight Stylish Things to Buy Yourself This Eid, Because You Deserve It!

We're only a few days away from Eid, and we know that you want to buy something new for yourself to flaunt on the Eid holiday. So, we went through some fashion shops, and picked out eight items that you can buy. Some of the pieces we picked are currently on sale, so they'll definitely be a catch, and some others are a must-have for a chic holiday look.

1. We found a cute piece in the sale section in Stradivarius; a beach dress to show off your tan!

2. The one piece swimsuit is back, and we love it because it looks so feminine. We found this one at Oysho, and it's just perfect!

3. Zara still has a few great pieces on sale, and one of them is this pair of pink high heels; they're great for a fun night out!

4. Because you can't pull off the perfect outfit without the right handbag, you have to check out Les Miniatures colorful mini bags. Available at Coterique.

5. We really think that this black handbag from Bershka is the perfect choice for your Eid travels, it's big enough to hold most of your things, and it's chic too!

6. And a girl must look cute even when she's pulling a carry on. This carry on from Bershka has to be on your shopping list for Eid.

7. Unique jewelry pieces from Dima Jewellry are the perfect addition to your Eid style!

8. Last but not least, get yourself a unique pair of sunglasses from Amr Saad to wear during your Eid vacation.





Main Image credits: Instagram @amrsaadartisian