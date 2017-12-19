December 19, 2017 | by Zeina Tawfik
Keep Yourself Warm in Style This Winter by Knowing These 10 Knitwear Trends
Knitwear comes in all sizes and shapes! Knit sweaters, jumpers and cardigans are essential pieces in every woman's wardrobe during the winter season. Because... A) They keep you warm. B) They're great to layer up to get that effortless chic look. C) They keep you warm. I can't stress enough how important it is for me to be warm during the cold winter months, but this doesn't mean to give up style. Hence, I wanted to share with you, the ones who are always cold, the top 10 knitwear trends for this season, so you can warm up and stay fashionable too.1. White Sweaters
2. Red Sweaters
3. Sweater Dresses
4. Ruffled Sweaters
5. Pearl-embellished Sweaters
6. Balloon-sleeved Sweaters
7. Chunky Knit Cardigans
8. Cable-knit Sweaters
9. Fur-detailed Sweaters
10. Striped Sweaters
