Fashion Header image fustany fashion trends best of new york fashion week fall winter 2017 main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

Our Favorite Looks from New York Fashion Week Fall 2017

This New York Fashion Week Fall 2017 is like no other year! So many things happened and so many beautiful clothes were showcased!

Let’s start with the fashion houses, Christian Siriano and Michael Kors, who finally decided to include plus size models into their shows. It was definitely great to see diversity, and the gorgeous model Ashley Graham walk in the same show as the beautiful Bella Hadid one after the other. 

Moving on, the other big thing that happened, Kanye West hired a hijabi model called Halima Aden to walk at his Yeezy season 5 runway show. Halima is a Somali-American hijabi model who just signed with the same modeling agency that all of today’s supermodels are with, like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella hadid and many more.

So what else happened? Many fashion houses showcased beautiful designs for Fall 2017 ready to wear collections. My favorite was Naem Khan's striking colors, Tory Burch’s elegant cuts and Ralph Lauren’s laid back but chic designs. 

Scroll down to see all of the looks and moments we loved from New York Fashion Week Fall 2017.

Zimmermann RTW Fall 2017

Zimmermann RTW Fall 2017

Zimmermann RTW Fall 2017
Zimmermann RTW Fall 2017

Zimmermann RTW Fall 2017

Zimmermann RTW Fall 2017
Zimmermann RTW Fall 2017

Zimmermann RTW Fall 2017

Zimmermann RTW Fall 2017
Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2017

Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2017

Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2017
Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2017

Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2017

Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2017
Zac Posen RTW Fall 2017

Zac Posen RTW Fall 2017

Zac Posen RTW Fall 2017
Zac Posen RTW Fall 2017

Zac Posen RTW Fall 2017

Zac Posen RTW Fall 2017
Zac Posen RTW Fall 2017

Zac Posen RTW Fall 2017

Zac Posen RTW Fall 2017
Yeezy Season 5 RTW Fall 2017

Yeezy Season 5 RTW Fall 2017

Yeezy Season 5 RTW Fall 2017
Yeezy Season 5 RTW Fall 2017

Yeezy Season 5 RTW Fall 2017

Yeezy Season 5 RTW Fall 2017
Victoria Beckham RTW Fall 2017

Victoria Beckham RTW Fall 2017

Victoria Beckham RTW Fall 2017
Victoria Beckham RTW Fall 2017

Victoria Beckham RTW Fall 2017

Victoria Beckham RTW Fall 2017
Victoria Beckham RTW Fall 2017

Victoria Beckham RTW Fall 2017

Victoria Beckham RTW Fall 2017
Victoria Beckham RTW Fall 2017

Victoria Beckham RTW Fall 2017

Victoria Beckham RTW Fall 2017
Tracy Reese RTW Fall 2017

Tracy Reese RTW Fall 2017

Tracy Reese RTW Fall 2017
Tracy Reese RTW Fall 2017

Tracy Reese RTW Fall 2017

Tracy Reese RTW Fall 2017
Tory Burch RTW Fall 2017

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2017

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2017
Tory Burch RTW Fall 2017

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2017

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2017
Tory Burch RTW Fall 2017

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2017

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2017
Tory Burch RTW Fall 2017

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2017

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2017
Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2017

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2017

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2017
Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2017

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2017

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2017
Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2017

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2017

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2017
Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2017

Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2017

Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2017
Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2017

Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2017

Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2017
Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2017

Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2017

Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2017
Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2017

Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2017

Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2017
Parabal Gurung RTW Fall 2017

Parabal Gurung RTW Fall 2017

Parabal Gurung RTW Fall 2017
Parabal Gurung RTW Fall 2017

Parabal Gurung RTW Fall 2017

Parabal Gurung RTW Fall 2017
Parabal Gurung RTW Fall 2017

Parabal Gurung RTW Fall 2017

Parabal Gurung RTW Fall 2017
Parabal Gurung RTW Fall 2017

Parabal Gurung RTW Fall 2017

Parabal Gurung RTW Fall 2017
Oscar De La Renta RTW Fall 2017

Oscar De La Renta RTW Fall 2017

Oscar De La Renta RTW Fall 2017
Oscar De La Renta RTW Fall 2017

Oscar De La Renta RTW Fall 2017

Oscar De La Renta RTW Fall 2017
Oscar De La Renta RTW Fall 2017

Oscar De La Renta RTW Fall 2017

Oscar De La Renta RTW Fall 2017
Oscar De La Renta RTW Fall 2017

Oscar De La Renta RTW Fall 2017

Oscar De La Renta RTW Fall 2017
Oscar De La Renta RTW Fall 2017

Oscar De La Renta RTW Fall 2017

Oscar De La Renta RTW Fall 2017
Oscar De La Renta RTW Fall 2017

Oscar De La Renta RTW Fall 2017

Oscar De La Renta RTW Fall 2017
Naem Khan RTW Fall 2017

Naem Khan RTW Fall 2017

Naem Khan RTW Fall 2017
Naem Khan RTW Fall 2017

Naem Khan RTW Fall 2017

Naem Khan RTW Fall 2017
Naem Khan RTW Fall 2017

Naem Khan RTW Fall 2017

Naem Khan RTW Fall 2017
Naem Khan RTW Fall 2017

Naem Khan RTW Fall 2017

Naem Khan RTW Fall 2017
Michael Kors RTW Fall 2017

Michael Kors RTW Fall 2017

Michael Kors RTW Fall 2017
Michael Kors RTW Fall 2017

Michael Kors RTW Fall 2017

Michael Kors RTW Fall 2017
Michael Kors RTW Fall 2017

Michael Kors RTW Fall 2017

Michael Kors RTW Fall 2017
Marchesa RTW Fall 2017

Marchesa RTW Fall 2017

Marchesa RTW Fall 2017
La Perla RTW Fall 2017

La Perla RTW Fall 2017

La Perla RTW Fall 2017
La Perla RTW Fall 2017

La Perla RTW Fall 2017

La Perla RTW Fall 2017
La Coste RTW Fall 2017

La Coste RTW Fall 2017

La Coste RTW Fall 2017
Kate Spade RTW Fall 2017

Kate Spade RTW Fall 2017

Kate Spade RTW Fall 2017
Kate Spade RTW Fall 2017

Kate Spade RTW Fall 2017

Kate Spade RTW Fall 2017
Jenny Peckham RTW Fall 2017

Jenny Peckham RTW Fall 2017

Jenny Peckham RTW Fall 2017
Jenny Peckham RTW Fall 2017

Jenny Peckham RTW Fall 2017

Jenny Peckham RTW Fall 2017
DVF RTW Fall 2017

DVF RTW Fall 2017

DVF RTW Fall 2017
DVF RTW Fall 2017

DVF RTW Fall 2017

DVF RTW Fall 2017
DVF RTW Fall 2017

DVF RTW Fall 2017

DVF RTW Fall 2017
DVF RTW Fall 2017

DVF RTW Fall 2017

DVF RTW Fall 2017
DVF RTW Fall 2017

DVF RTW Fall 2017

DVF RTW Fall 2017
Christian Siriano RTW Fall 2017

Christian Siriano RTW Fall 2017

Christian Siriano RTW Fall 2017
Christian Siriano RTW Fall 2017

Christian Siriano RTW Fall 2017

Christian Siriano RTW Fall 2017
Christian Siriano RTW Fall 2017

Christian Siriano RTW Fall 2017

Christian Siriano RTW Fall 2017
Carolina Herrera RTW Fall 2017

Carolina Herrera RTW Fall 2017

Carolina Herrera RTW Fall 2017
Carolina Herrera RTW Fall 2017

Carolina Herrera RTW Fall 2017

Carolina Herrera RTW Fall 2017
Carolina Herrera RTW Fall 2017

Carolina Herrera RTW Fall 2017

Carolina Herrera RTW Fall 2017
Our Favorite Runway Looks from New York Fashion Week Fall 2017

Our Favorite Runway Looks from New York Fashion Week Fall 2017

Our Favorite Runway Looks from New York Fashion Week Fall 2017
Our Favorite Runway Looks from New York Fashion Week Fall 2017

Badgley Mischka RTW Fall 2017

Badgley Mischka RTW Fall 2017
Badgley Mischka RTW Fall 2017

Badgley Mischka RTW Fall 2017

Badgley Mischka RTW Fall 2017
Badgley Mischka RTW Fall 2017

Badgley Mischka RTW Fall 2017

Badgley Mischka RTW Fall 2017
Badgley Mischka RTW Fall 2017

Badgley Mischka RTW Fall 2017

Badgley Mischka RTW Fall 2017
Anna Sui RTW Fall 2017

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2017

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2017
Anna Sui RTW Fall 2017

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2017

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2017
Anna Sui RTW Fall 2017

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2017

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2017
Altazura RTW Fall 2017

Altazura RTW Fall 2017

Altazura RTW Fall 2017
Altazura RTW Fall 2017

Altazura RTW Fall 2017

Altazura RTW Fall 2017
Altazura RTW Fall 2017

Altazura RTW Fall 2017

Altazura RTW Fall 2017
Alexander Wang RTW Fall 2017

Alexander Wang RTW Fall 2017

Alexander Wang RTW Fall 2017
Alexander Wang RTW Fall 2017

Alexander Wang RTW Fall 2017

Alexander Wang RTW Fall 2017
Calvin Klein RTW Fall 2017

Calvin Klein RTW Fall 2017

Calvin Klein RTW Fall 2017

