Our Favorite Looks from New York Fashion Week Fall 2017

This New York Fashion Week Fall 2017 is like no other year! So
many things happened and so many beautiful clothes were showcased!
Let’s start with the fashion houses, Christian Siriano and Michael Kors, who finally decided to
include plus size models into their shows. It was definitely great to see diversity, and the gorgeous model Ashley Graham walk in the same show as the beautiful Bella Hadid one after the other.
Moving on, the
other big thing that happened, Kanye West hired a hijabi model called
Halima Aden to walk at his Yeezy season 5 runway show. Halima is a
Somali-American hijabi model who just signed with the same modeling agency that all of
today’s supermodels are with, like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella hadid and many more.
So what else happened? Many fashion houses showcased
beautiful designs for Fall 2017 ready to wear collections. My favorite was Naem
Khan's striking colors, Tory Burch’s elegant cuts and Ralph Lauren’s laid back
but chic designs.
Scroll down to see all of the looks and moments we loved from New York Fashion Week Fall 2017.
Our Favorite Runway Looks from New York Fashion Week Fall 2017
About the Author
Zeinab El-Fiqi
Since she was a little girl, Zeinab El-Fiqi enjoyed listening to music while she sat down on the floor to write short stories. She always found writing a way to express herself. Growing up, she always had passion for fashion, as she played dress up and pretended there's a runway in her room. She studied Marketing and Management, which helped her make a balance between business and love for arts. Though she never wanted to study fashion, she enjoys writing about it and getting every insight on it. Zeinab enjoys the little things in life; a cup of coffee and good music can make her day, and a walk in the park with her favorite songs on can turn a bad mood into a happy mood. You can reach her on zeinab@fustany.com