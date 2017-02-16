Our Favorite Looks from New York Fashion Week Fall 2017

This New York Fashion Week Fall 2017 is like no other year! So many things happened and so many beautiful clothes were showcased!

Let’s start with the fashion houses, Christian Siriano and Michael Kors, who finally decided to include plus size models into their shows. It was definitely great to see diversity, and the gorgeous model Ashley Graham walk in the same show as the beautiful Bella Hadid one after the other.

Moving on, the other big thing that happened, Kanye West hired a hijabi model called Halima Aden to walk at his Yeezy season 5 runway show. Halima is a Somali-American hijabi model who just signed with the same modeling agency that all of today’s supermodels are with, like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella hadid and many more.

So what else happened? Many fashion houses showcased beautiful designs for Fall 2017 ready to wear collections. My favorite was Naem Khan's striking colors, Tory Burch’s elegant cuts and Ralph Lauren’s laid back but chic designs.

Scroll down to see all of the looks and moments we loved from New York Fashion Week Fall 2017.