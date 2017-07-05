Fashion Header image article main our favorite looks from paris haute couture fashion week fall 2017

| by Zeina Tawfik

Our Favorite Looks from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall 2017

The world's top designers have been showcasing their exquisite collections at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall 2017, and I couldn't miss this chance to show you the best looks. From Chanel to Elie Saab, and many others, the runways were full of beautiful looks. Scroll through to see some of the standout dresses, jumpsuits and ensembles from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall 2017 shows.

Photo Credits: NowFashion.com

Giorgio Armani - Haute Couture Fall 2017

Alexandre Vauthier - Haute Couture Fall 2017

Georges Chakra - Haute Couture Fall 2017

Stephane Rolland - Haute Couture Fall 2017

Chanel - Haute Couture Fall 2017

Giambattista Valli - Haute Couture Fall 2017

Dior - Haute Couture Fall 2017

Georges Hobeika - Haute Couture Fall 2017

Peter Dundas - Haute Couture Fall 2017

Ralph & Russo - Haute Couture Fall 2017

Rodarte - Haute Couture Fall 2017

Schiaparelli - Haute Couture Fall 2017

