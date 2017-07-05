Our Favorite Looks from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall 2017

The world's top designers have been showcasing their exquisite collections at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall 2017, and I couldn't miss this chance to show you the best looks. From Chanel to Elie Saab, and many others, the runways were full of beautiful looks. Scroll through to see some of the standout dresses, jumpsuits and ensembles from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall 2017 shows.
Photo Credits: NowFashion.com
Giorgio Armani - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Giorgio Armani - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Giorgio Armani - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Alexandre Vauthier - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Alexandre Vauthier - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Alexandre Vauthier - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Georges Chakra - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Georges Chakra - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Georges Chakra - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Stephane Rolland - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Stephane Rolland - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Stephane Rolland - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Chanel - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Chanel - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Chanel - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Giambattista Valli - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Giambattista Valli - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Giambattista Valli - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Dior - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Dior - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Dior - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Georges Hobeika - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Georges Hobeika - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Georges Hobeika - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Peter Dundas - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Peter Dundas - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Peter Dundas - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Ralph & Russo - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Ralph & Russo - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Ralph & Russo - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Rodarte - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Rodarte - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Rodarte - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Schiaparelli - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Schiaparelli - Haute Couture Fall 2017
Schiaparelli - Haute Couture Fall 2017
About the Author
Zeina Tawfik
You know that little girl in the movie from Despicable Me, IT'S SO FLUFFY; well this is Zeina Tawfik. She is as cute and adorable as the little girl in pink. Her fluffy pink pen with glitter resides next to her for the everyday note taking. You can hear her heels at the end of the hallway as she makes her way to the office door, walking in with a smile and the happiest Good morning! She is quite the risk-taker when it comes to her style, her sparkly leggings, leopard pants and colorful shoes. Zeina Tawfik is all about the mixing and matching! Walking by shops her eye wonders and you'd hear her excitement: Look at this, Oh this is very nice, Oh this would go great with what we saw at the last shop. Her love for Tiffany is also evident, as she is never seen without her Tiffany heart-shaped earrings and bracelet. Zeina's cravings include Coco-Cola, cupcakes and Starbucks Frappuccino. She loves tutus and hates coffee and tea. You can reach her on zeina@fustany.com.