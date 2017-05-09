The Top 10 Places to Buy Sexy Lingerie in Egypt

We already told you about the sexiest lingerie trends that you should try this year, but now, it's time to know where you can actually get them from. So, do you want to know where to buy sexy lingerie in Egypt? Actually, there are 10 places in Egypt where you can find the sexiest lingerie ever. And here they are...

1. Debenhams - B by Ted Baker

Debenhams is a home for many brands, and B by Ted Baker is one of them. Go to find a pretty little lingerie set at their corner there. P.S. You'll love the prints!





2. Etam

Looking for a charming lingerie piece or sexy matching bras and panties? The head to Etam right now.





3. H&M

H&M, one of your favorite stores, gives you casual clothes, workout outfits, accessories, and even pretty lingerie!





4. Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer is a place where every woman can shop from; they're widely known for their lingerie department. And for that, Rosie Huntington-Whitley is offering you her very sexy line of lingerie there.





5. Nada Adel Apparel

Nada Adel Apparel is an Egyptian brand, designed by a talented Egyptian woman. Yes it is, and it has (hands down!) the sexiest lingerie you'll want. So, why aren't you shopping from there yet?





6. Next

Next is also one of the most successful chains, and they have a very sexy collection of lingerie for every type of woman!





7. La Vie en Rose

Yes, La Vie en Rose will make you so happy, feeling like a sexy lady in their sexy lingerie pieces.





8. Oysho

Oysho is known for the cute pajamas and trendy swimsuits, but you can also find some beautiful lingerie there! In fact, this set is just perfect for your honeymoon!





9. Victoria’s Secret

We couldn't miss Victoria's Secret, the very famous lingerie brand which makes you feel like you're shopping in a sexy boudoir! You can actually find there the sexiest lingerie pieces, and that's why we love them so much.





10. Women Secret

Women Secret have all of the lingerie trends you'd want to own, and this simple look is just perfect to feel sexy!