Fashion Header image fustany fashion trends sportswear trends for 2017 main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

The Top Five Activewear Trends Every Sports Junkie Will Love in 2017

Sports junkies, I know how much you love to workout and how important it is to train every single day. But, I also know how much you’re obsessed with workout clothes, and I totally see your point, sportswear outfits have become prettier than ever. Supermodels are spotted every other day wearing a trendy activewear outfit on her way to her fitness class or workout appointment. And for that, I present to you the top five activewear trends that every sports junkie will love in 2017.

1.  Matching activewear tops and leggings trend.


2. Sophisticated sports bras with pretty backs and sexy busts trend.


3. See-through activewear leggings trend.


4. Tracksuits. 


5. Activewear with mesh parts trend.  

Life is too short to wear boring clothes! Stay up to date with our Trends section here.

Have You Read These?

15 Pretty Bralletes to Give Your Lingerie Wardrobe a Sexy Update

10 Sexy Lingerie Trends That Will Be Major in 2017

Your Ultimate Guide to the Top Women's Swimwear Trends for 2017




Tags: Fashion  Fashion 2017  Workout  Workout outfits  Activewear  Sports  Sports  Sportswear  Latest fashion trends  Leggings  Bras  Outfit ideas  Outfits  Adidas  Nike 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑