Vintage Glamour Is Back with Elie Saab's Haute Couture Spring 2017 Collection

Elie Saab has been making drastic changes to his designs for the past couple of years, from silhouettes to themes, and also colors. So how was Elie Saab's Haute Couture Spring 2017 collection like? It was all about vintage glamour!

The headpieces and the statement earrings are so Sophia Lauren and Elisabeth Taylor in the '50s, and the silhouettes are probably also inspired from this glamorous era. The baby blue and the blush pink are a lead in Elie Saab's Haute Couture Spring 2017 collection, because apparently, they are the colors of the year, judging from Ralph & Russo’s Haute Couture Spring 2017 collection, and many other design houses who presented many looks in the same colors.

So scroll down, and feast your eyes on the most beautiful designs done by the Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab for Haute Couture Spring 2017.