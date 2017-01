Zuhair Murad Haute Couture Spring 2017: The Definition of Over-the-Top Glam!

Instead of adding flowers to his dresses for springtime, Zuhair Murad picked the most vivid colors that exist during spring to color his collection!

Inspired by colorful flower fields and the 80’s, Zuhair Murad designed a collection that we can only call “over-the-top glam.” From gigantic bows to frills the Lebanese fashion designer left us saying “Wow”. The 80’s inspiration is quite obvious in the silhouettes and patterns, and even in the models’ makeup and hairstyles. Have you noticed the beautiful polka dots tights? We totally loved this detail. And again we spotted belts, so obviously they are making a big comeback in 2017.

Scroll down to see Zuhair Murad’s Haute Couture Spring 2017 glamorous collection!