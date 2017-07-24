10 Bachelorette Pool Party Outfit Ideas That Are So Trendy!

Are you a summer bride? Then skip the usual bachelorette party, and plan a bachelorette pool party! They're so in nowadays, and so suitable for the hot summer days. If you like the idea, I'll share with you 10 bachelorette pool party looks that are so trendy.

While there isn't a specific dress code for bachelorette pool parties, I suggest wearing a white outfit. Pick a sexy white swimsuit or a feminine white dress, then finish off your look with bridal accessories such as a veil or a personalized straw hat.

Now get some serious bridal fashion inspiration, and scroll through to see what to wear to a bachelorette pool party.