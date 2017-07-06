Fashion Header image fustany fashion weddings wedding dresses from haute couture paris fashion week fall winter 2018 zuhair murad main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

10 Beautiful Wedding Dresses from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall 2017

If you’re looking for some beautiful wedding dress designs to get inspired for your big day, then you came to the right place. From Lebanese fashion designers to international ones, many have presented wedding dresses at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall 2017.

Brides-to-be, your favorite fashion designers showcased wedding dresses that suit different bridal styles. Whether you’re a va-va-voom bride or you prefer slim-fit wedding dresses, you’ll find what you want when you scroll down.

Photo Credits: NowFashion.com

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists. 



10 Beautiful Wedding Dresses from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall 2017

Giambattista Vali

Giambattista Vali
Wedding Dresses- PFW Haute Couture Fall Winter 2017

Zuhair Murad

Zuhair Murad
Wedding Dresses- PFW Haute Couture Fall Winter 2017

Ziad Nakad

Ziad Nakad
Wedding Dresses- PFW Haute Couture Fall Winter 2017

Tony Ward

Tony Ward
Wedding Dresses- PFW Haute Couture Fall Winter 2017

Ralph & Russo

Ralph & Russo
Wedding Dresses- PFW Haute Couture Fall Winter 2017

Rami Kadi

Rami Kadi
Wedding Dresses- PFW Haute Couture Fall Winter 2017

Georges Hobeika

Georges Hobeika
Wedding Dresses- PFW Haute Couture Fall Winter 2017

Elie Saab

Elie Saab
Wedding Dresses- PFW Haute Couture Fall Winter 2017

Georges Chakra

Georges Chakra
Wedding Dresses- PFW Haute Couture Fall Winter 2017

Chanel

Chanel

Tags: Bridal fashion 2017  Fashion  Fashion 2017  Fashion designers  Paris haute couture fashion week spring 2017  Elie saab  Zuhair murad  Tony ward  Georges chakra  Georges hobeika  Rami kadi  Chanel  Ralph & russo 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑