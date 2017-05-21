10 Must-See Photos to Show You Pippa Middleton's Wedding Day Look

Pippa Middleton just got married in a very royal atmosphere! The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge picked a very elegant wedding day look, and she couldn't have been more graceful.

I'll take you through Pippa Middleton's wedding day look in details now... The bride wore a beautiful lace, high-neck wedding dress designed by Giles Deacon, and she matched it with a tiara by Robinson Pelham. As for her shoes, she wore customized ivory satin pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

Also, we can't miss Kate Middleton's look. She wore a simple dusty rose dress by Alexander McQueen, and as the sister of the bride, she held Pippa’s wedding dress train, made sure that the children are silent and never left her for one second!

Now scroll down to browse through 10 must-see photos from Pippa Middleton’s wedding day.