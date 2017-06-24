Fashion Header image article main lingerie for honeymoon republish 2017

| by The Fustany Team

15 Sexy Lingerie Pieces Every Bride Needs to Have for Her Honeymoon

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Every bride dreams of the perfect and sexy look on her honeymoon, and what’s better than sexy lingerie to help her achieve that?

While you're on your honeymoon, you should get out of your comfort zone, so why not experiment with new lingerie trends that you know you can’t wear anywhere else, except in the bedroom? You should try out sheer lace body suits, sheer bralettes, and sheer panties for a very sexy look during your honeymoon.

For sleeping time, pick some pretty camisoles with lace or cami-sets, they’re super sexy lingerie pieces made for every bride on her honeymoon. One last thing, remember to try out the lingerie pieces to know if they suit you or not, and if they complement your body shape.

