In my opinion, tulle is one of the most romantic and delicate fabrics for wedding dresses. Therefore, I gathered up for you 15 tulle wedding dresses that will give you major bridal fashion inspiration.

There is no wedding dress style that tulle can’t have room for, from ball gown dresses to va-va-voom dresses, and even mermaid dresses. You know what’s even prettier than tulle, embellished tulle; bridal fashion designers nowadays really know how to make tulle look magical with all the flower petals, stones and any kind of embellishment.

Scroll down now to see the beautiful wedding dresses made of tulle I chose for you, to help you pick the one!