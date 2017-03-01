30 Photos of Bridal Flower Crowns for a Romantic Wedding Day Look

Every bride dreams to look her best on her wedding day, whether that's wanting to wear a super long veil or a va-va-voom wedding dress. But with time, you realize that the best approach is "less is more." These 30 photos of bridal flower crowns will make you let go of the idea of wearing a crystal-encrusted bridal headpiece, and choose a simple wedding day look.

Bridal flower crowns are so romantic, and they add a very gentle and innocent touch to your wedding day look. I think this look would suit more the bohemian and free-spirited bride.

From colorful and exaggerated flower crowns to pastel and simple ones, scroll through these 30 photos of bridal flower crowns, and find one that would suit your personality, and match your style on your wedding day.