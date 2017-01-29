We can all agree that Lebanese brides can impeccably pull off an over-the-top bridal look! From glamorous ballgown wedding dresses to flawless hair and makeup looks, and furthermore, they highly take care of all the tiny details. And what's also so important for a perfect bridal look? An exquisite wedding veil.

Having said that, we've gathered 30 photos of Lebanese brides wearing the most exquisite wedding veils you'll ever see. Our ultimate reference was one of our favorite Instagram accounts, @LebaneseWeddings. Trust us, you don't want to miss this... Think wedding veils designed by Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad, Rami Kadi, and the likes.

Photo Credits: Instagram: @LebaneseWeddings

