All of Kinda Alloush’s Beautiful Bridal Looks

The Syrian actress Kinda Alloush, and the Egyptian actor Amr Youssef, tied the knot few days ago, and to celebrate their love they arranged not one, but two weddings. For these celebrations, Kinda Alloush donned two different, but equally beautiful bridal looks.

For her first wedding, which was held in Cairo, Egypt, Kinda Alloush wore a long fitted wedding dress by Lebanese fashion designer, HassIdriss. Her hair was perfectly done by the Cairo-based Lebanese hairstylist Rabie Mrad, and as for her makeup, it was done by the famous Egyptian makeup artist, Mohamed Abdel Hamid.

The second wedding was held in Aswan, Egypt, at the InterContinental Old Cataract, where we all fell in love with “Grand Hotel” main characters Aly and Nazly. Now it was time for Amr Youssef and Kinda Alloush to celebrate a real life love story at this magical place. Scroll down, to see all of Kinda Alloush’s amazing bridal looks and the celebrities who attended her wedding.

Main Image Credits: Fady Moheb Doss