Carmen Soliman Wore Two Dresses at Her Wedding, and She Looked Totally Amazing!

The Egyptian singer Carmen Soliman just got married to the Egyptian musical composer Mostafa Gad, and she made a beautiful bride. Carmen Soliman had decided that one wedding dress isn't enough, and that's why she wore two gowns to celebrate her wedding day!

So let us tell you more about Carmen Soliman's wedding looks. She first wore an off-shoulder wedding dress designed by Yousef Al-Jasmi, and then she wore a sleeveless wedding dress designed by Samo Hagras. For both of her bridal looks, Carmen Soliman had her hair styled by Osama Darwish and her makeup done by Alaa El-Tonsy. Also, you can't miss her extravagant diamond jewelry set from Iram Jewelry.

You'll be so obsessed with Carmen Soliman's wedding looks, so scroll down and see all the details.

Get the ultimate bridal inspiration and wedding day tips by checking out our Weddings section here.

Carmen Soliman & Mostafa Gad

