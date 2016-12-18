Memoirs of a Fashionable Bride: Farida Attout

Farida Attout is the founder and managing director of Egypt-based wedding and event planning company, Bordure Events. Oh yes, it was the wedding planner's turn to be the bride! With a feminine style that she highly likes to embrace, Farida loves everything lacy and frilly, and that was what lead her to go for a ladylike bridal look. And wow, how ethereal her bridal style was. To inspire all brides-to-be, we had a little chat with the newlywed, Mrs. Farida Attout, and she shared with us her bridal style journey, with lots of tips and words of advice.

When did you start your bridal gown shopping journey?

My marriage happened quite fast, but I have always had a vision for my wedding day ever since I was a little girl and I knew I wanted a fairy-tale wedding and a princess-like gown. I started looking for a dress around 4 months before the wedding.



How many wedding gowns have you tried on before finding 'The One'?

I tried many! I scheduled appointments at various bridal stores in Cairo, Dubai and LA. I started by checking out simple designer gowns, but they weren’t me. The dresses were stunning, but I felt I needed something made just for me and far from simple. It was “go big or go home” for me.



You knew you found 'The One' when...

I knew I found 'The One' when I had my first fitting, and tried on my exquisite couture wedding gown, designed by Syrian bridal and fashion designer Hala Bakr. It was instant love! It just felt right! The details of my wedding gown were magical.



Tell us all about your wedding day look.

My wedding day look was challenging! The gown was baroque-inspired. And when you think baroque, your go-to's are opulence, elaborated and grandeur. I was simply inspired by architecture, theater and music.



Drawing inspiration from the ornate jewels and gems of the time, I hinted at the period look with chandelier earrings and a tennis bracelet from “Diamant,” and a Jenny Packham bridal headpiece from “COL Headpieces.”



For my makeup, I chose the wonderful Fatma Bahgat. She really studies the face well and knows what suits each bride. I completely trusted her and was more than happy with the result.

As for my hair, I had the phenomenal Richard El Boustany styling me. I was so confident having him around, and my hair looked just what I’d hoped for.



Your all time favorite celebrity bride is ... , were you inspired by her?

I don’t really have an all-time favorite celebrity bride, but recently I came across pictures of Erica Pelosini’s wedding, and fell in love with her unique look which really suited her. I didn’t really use a source of inspiration, as I tried to go for what I like.



Did you always know how you wanted to look on your wedding day?

YES! I have always fantasized about this day since I was a kid, and had a vision of the whole wedding in my head from the setup and flowers to the dress and the overall bridal look.



Looking back at your wedding photos, is there anything you would have done differently?

Not one thing! As cliché as it sounds, everything was magical. As a wedding planner, I planned my own dream wedding and I had it exactly how I wanted it and it felt like a fairy-tale. I am grateful for Amr El Gohary of Guru Photo House and his team, for capturing the best night of our lives, and for giving us something we will cherish, always. Ahmed and I barely sat down, and it’s all thanks to family members and friends who danced the night away with us, and a dream team who blew our expectations in every sense.



Share your tips for brides-to-be shopping for wedding gowns.

- Take as many appointments as you can, try as many dresses as you want, but choose one that reflects your personality, a dress that suits you and makes you comfortable. And if you’re not 100% convinced, don’t buy it!

- Stay on top of the planning process and remember that people come in different tastes and opinions so remain true to your vision. When you shop with an entourage, and everyone has an opinion, it’s difficult for you to express yourself. The only exception to the rule is your parents.

- My final word of advice is: Don’t focus too much on the wedding. What counts is a happy marriage! Enjoy the planning process because everything will be perfect in the end.

