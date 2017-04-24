Fashion Header image article main the best wedding dresses from the bridal spring 2018 collections

| by Zeina Tawfik

The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Bridal Fashion Week Spring 2018 just wrapped up, and I couldn't pass it without sharing with you the best wedding dresses from all the designer collections!

Whether you're a bride-to-be or not, it's always so fun to look at beautiful wedding dresses, right? Hence, I'll show you some of my favorite wedding dresses from the bridal Spring 2018 collections.

As you'll see below, there are a couple of wedding dress trends that are so obvious, like long-sleeved wedding dresses, feathered fabrics, off-the-shoulder details, and voluminous silhouettes.

Now check out this selection of wedding dresses designed by the likes of Elie Saab and Monique Lhuillier, and let us know your favorite one!

Main Image Credits: Monique Lhuillier

Christian Siriano-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano
Elie Saab-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Elie Saab

Elie Saab
Elie Saab
Elie Saab-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Elie Saab

Elie Saab
Elie Saab
Elie Saab-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Elie Saab

Elie Saab
Elie Saab
Jenny Packham-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Jenny Packham

Jenny Packham
Jenny Packham
Jenny Packham-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Jenny Packham

Jenny Packham
Jenny Packham
Jenny Packham-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Jenny Packham

Jenny Packham
Jenny Packham
Marchesa-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Marchesa

Marchesa
Marchesa
Marchesa-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Marchesa

Marchesa
Marchesa
Marchesa-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Marchesa

Marchesa
Marchesa
Monique Lhuillier-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Monique Lhuillier

Monique Lhuillier
Monique Lhuillier
Monique Lhuillier-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Monique Lhuillier

Monique Lhuillier
Monique Lhuillier
Monique Lhuillier-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Monique Lhuillier

Monique Lhuillier
Monique Lhuillier
Naeem Khan-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Naeem Khan

Naeem Khan
Naeem Khan
Naeem Khan-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Naeem Khan

Naeem Khan
Naeem Khan
Naeem Khan-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Naeem Khan

Naeem Khan
Naeem Khan
Oscar de la Renta-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta
Oscar de la Renta
Oscar de la Renta-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta
Oscar de la Renta
Oscar de la Renta-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta
Oscar de la Renta
Reem Acra-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Reem Acra

Reem Acra
Reem Acra
Reem Acra-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Reem Acra

Reem Acra
Reem Acra
Reem Acra-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Reem Acra

Reem Acra
Reem Acra
Sachin & Babi-The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Sachin & Babi

Sachin & Babi
Sachin & Babi

