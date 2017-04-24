The Best Wedding Dresses from the Bridal Spring 2018 Collections

Bridal Fashion Week Spring 2018 just wrapped up, and I couldn't pass it without sharing with you the best wedding dresses from all the designer collections!
Whether you're a bride-to-be or not, it's always so fun to look at beautiful wedding dresses, right? Hence, I'll show you some of my favorite wedding dresses from the bridal Spring 2018 collections.
As you'll see below, there are a couple of wedding dress trends that are so obvious, like long-sleeved wedding dresses, feathered fabrics, off-the-shoulder details, and voluminous silhouettes.
Now check out this selection of wedding dresses designed by the likes of Elie Saab and Monique Lhuillier, and let us know your favorite one!
Main Image Credits: Monique Lhuillier
Christian Siriano
Elie Saab
Jenny Packham
Marchesa
Monique Lhuillier
Naeem Khan
Oscar de la Renta
Reem Acra
Sachin & Babi
