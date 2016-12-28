You’ll find the latest in fashion, beauty & lifestyle when liking us on Facebook




by Zeinab El-Fiqi

The Top Four Bridal Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2017

The year 2017 will be full of beautiful bridal trends, and they’re all very feminine and “aw” worthy! Some of these bridal trends were already a big hit in 2015 and 2016, and because they’re too pretty, they’re staying on top in 2017 too. From beautiful 3D flowers to reinvented high necklines, check out the biggest bridal trends for 2017.

1. Flowing ruffles and tiered wedding dresses.

I don’t think ruffles will ever go out of style, as long as they’re done gorgeously like in the picture below! Ruffles are made for fun-loving brides, who would like to have a dress that will move happily with her.

photo bridal trends for 20172_zpsb8avd7n1.jpg

Marchesa - Maison Yeya - Reem Acra

2. Off-the-shoulder wedding dresses.

One of the most feminine bridal trends ever! Off-the-shoulder wedding dresses accentuate your neck and shoulders, and with the right hair-do, you'll surely be the most beautiful bride ever.

photo bridal trends for 20171_zpsncjxdjq8.jpg

Marchesa - Berta - Maison Yeya

3. 3D flowers wedding dresses.

3D flowers wedding dresses can only be described as pretty and romantic. So, if you’re a dreamy bride, make sure you buy a wedding dress with 3D flowers in 2017.

photo bridal trends for 2017_zps5smkwycb.jpg

Berta - Marchesa - Naeem Khan

4. High neckline wedding dresses.

High neckline wedding dresses made a comeback, but this time, they’re back in many different ways. High neckline wedding dresses are made for graceful brides, working on looking classy on their wedding day! 

photo bridal trends for 20173_zpsb4wpukte.jpg

Reem Acra - Carolina Herrera - Naeem Khan

