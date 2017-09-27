Zuhair Murad Knows How to Dress Lebanese Brides in the Most Glamorous Way, and Here's the Proof!

Nobody does lavish weddings like the Lebanese, from decorations to choosing luxurious destinations to making va-va-voom wedding dresses. And Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad certainly knows how to dress Lebanese brides in the most glamorous way, to make the event even more elegant.

Zuhair Murad is one of the top international fashion designers, so, when he makes a wedding dress, you can't expect anything less than beautiful. Thus, we decided to pick our favorite wedding dresses by Zuhair Murad we found on Lebanese Weddings' Instagram account to show you the proof. So, scroll down and feast your eyes!

Photo Credits: Instagram @LebaneseWeddings