10 Tricks Every Girl with Curls Needs to Know About Her Hair
November 21, 2017 | by The Fustany Team
Hey there girls! So, Dina Ghalwash of @CurlyTalks came to our office to talk about curly hair, and how to take care of it. She shared with us the top 10 tricks every girl with curly hair needs to know to maintain her curls and have a fabulous hair day. So, of course we decided to share these tricks with you! Watch the video, and if you have any questions for @CurlyTalks, be sure to ask them on Ask Fustany here.
