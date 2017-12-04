How to Style Your Denim Jacket with Hijab in 4 Different Ways!

December 04, 2017 | by The Fustany Team

The denim jacket is one of the pieces that every girl must have in her wardrobe all year round, because it goes with almost all of the outfits you own!

So, we decided to show you in a video 4 simple hijab outfit ideas to wear denim jackets. You'll see looks that are suitable for mornings, and others that will work for casual night outs with your friends!

Credits:

Video Editor: Aya Ala'a El Dine - Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/ayaalaaeldine




Tags: How to  How to wear  Denim  Denim fashion  Denim on denim  Cute outfit ideas  Daily outfit ideas  Outfit ideas  Outfits  Fustany tv  Style  Style 101  Style ideas  Style tips  Fashion  Hijab  Hijab fashion  Hijab tips  Hijab style ideas 


